Traders delegation register protest against license fee

Aurangabad:

A delegation of traders and shopkeepers today met the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari and registered their objection against levying of the license fee and the behaviour of the Ornet Technology personnel, who are conducting a survey of commercial properties in the city, prior to levying of license fee.

It may be noted that the state government has ordered the AMC to collect license fees from all the small, medium and big shops (running businesses of different kinds) in the city limits. First, the AMC will start collecting the license fee and then it will renew it every consecutive year.

Meanwhile, an air of disappointment has prevailed against these private agency staff, who are moving around in the city for the survey, with identity cards bearing the name of the AMC office.

The delegation was led by Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh’s Dnyaneshwarappa Kharde, Laxminarayan Rathi and others.