Traders pay Rs 125 crore bonus to 1.5 lakh employees for Diwali

Turnover of Rs 1000 crore expected this week in the market

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The businessmen in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have distributed a bonus of Rs 125 crore to 1.5 lakh employees on the eve of Diwali, bringing great relief to the shop workers and ensuring that they celebrate a good Diwali this year.

Every Diwali, the city's 30,000 small and big traders give bonuses to their employees, with some giving a month's salary and others giving half a month's salary as a bonus.

In addition to the 1.5 lakh regular employees, the traders have also seasonally recruited 25,000 new employees for Dussehra-Diwali. These temporary employees' two-month salary totals Rs 50 crore, but they do not receive a bonus. However, their salary money also enters the market later.

Every year, the city's 30,000 traders distribute Rs 125 crore in bonuses to their employees. Prafulla Malani, a senior member of the Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh, stated that the market employs the largest number of people.

Significant role in employment generation

Santosh Kawle Patil, chairman of the Confederation of All India Traders, stated that businessmen play a significant role in creating employment in the country, as evidenced by statistics.

Good turnover expected this week

Adeshpal Singh Chhabra, president of the Marathwada Chamber of Trade and Commerce, stated that a turnover of Rs 800 to Rs 1000 crore is expected in the market next week, as the biggest shopping festival of the year is about to be celebrated.

Positive impact of the bonus distribution

The distribution of bonuses to employees is expected to have a positive impact on the market, as the employees will be spending their bonus money on various goods and services. This will lead to increased demand and sales for businesses, which will boost the overall economy.