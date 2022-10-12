Traffic congestion continues due to delay in parking project

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) with the assistance of the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) devised and approved the parking policy in the city. It was announced that the new policy will be implemented on August 1, but two months have passed to it and the project is yet to be kickstarted.

A special Mobile App was developed encouraging vehicle owners for providing Pay and Park facilities. Those desirous to park vehicles on regular basis were supposed to download the app. The vehicle owner was also provided with the facility of paying parking charges on the spot, locating vacant spaces for parking of vehicle etc. The policy also provides a payment facility to other vehicle owners visiting commercial markets through the scanning of a QR code.

Under the Pay and Park scheme, the parking facility was provided to the vehicle owners at seven different places and for the first two months, the parking was announced free of cost to them. The delay in the parking project continues citizens to experience or face nuisance and traffic congestion each day.

7 spots

The parking facilities were to be provided at Cidco Cannaught Place, Nirala Bazaar, Osmanpura, Adalat Road, Sutgirni Chowk, Pundaliknagar and T V Centre on a pilot basis. Moreover, the AMC had also planned to conduct an inaugural function in Cidco. However, the contractor concerned has not started the work, so far. Hence the project remained only on paper.