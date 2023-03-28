Traffic police manhandled by motorcyclist

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A two-wheeler driver was stopped by the traffic police for breaking the signal. While penal action was being taken against him, the driver abused the policeman and hit himself on the head with a stone. A case of obstructing government work was registered against the two-wheeler driver in Cidco police station.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Ravi Ranjan Upadhyay (N-2 , Cidco). Jalinder Gore, a police officer of the Cidco traffic branch, was on duty in the Cidco bus station area on Monday evening. A two wheeler (MH-20-BZ-1627) driver broke the signal and blew his motorcycle horn loudly. Gore stopped him and asked him why he was honking loudly. However, Ravi abused the policeman and warned him not to take punitive action against him. Later he picked up a stone lying nearby and hit himself on the head. He also threatened to end his life if the police continued with the action. A case has been registered in the Cidco police station. PSI P Bansode is further investigating the case.