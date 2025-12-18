Traffic snarls bring Deolai chowk underpass to a standstill

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Vehicular movement came to a near standstill at the Deolai chowk underpass on Thursday evening after a minor altercation between two cars led to severe congestion during peak hours. Traffic quickly piled up on both sides of the underpass, leaving commuters stranded for nearly 40 minutes.

Long queues stretched across the junction, inconveniencing office-goers and local residents. Locals pointed out that even under normal conditions, crossing the underpass between 6 pm and 7 pm takes 10 to 15 minutes due to chronic bottlenecks. The situation worsened on Thursday when a car allegedly brushed another vehicle near the underpass, triggering a brief dispute and further disrupting traffic flow. Residents attributed the recurring chaos to the absence of traffic personnel during rush hours and poor lane management. They urged the authorities to implement immediate traffic regulation measures, particularly in the evening, to prevent frequent snarls and avoidable delays.