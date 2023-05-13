Train journey can be done by another traveller on the confirmed ticket

Railway administration offers facility to family members, office employees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Indian railways has introduced a new policy that allows a blood relative and office employees to travel on a confirmed railway ticket if the original passenger is unable to travel. The policy aims to reduce the risk of monetary loss due to last-minute cancellations. The new policy allows parents, siblings, children, spouse (if the ticket is in the husband's name), and other family members listed on the ration card to travel on the confirmed ticket.

To avail of this facility, the concerned person must have a valid Aadhaar card and other necessary identity documents. However, no one else can travel on anyone else's ticket except blood relatives. In the case of office work, the employee will have to produce a office letter to change the traveler.

The facility can be availed of by submitting an application to the railway reservation office 24 hours before the train's departure. Railway officials emphasized that no other person can travel on the confirmed ticket without the application.

No risk of losing money

The new policy has been welcomed by many who often face last-minute cancellations due to unforeseen circumstances. By allowing a blood relative to travel instead, the risk of losing money on a confirmed ticket is avoided. Moreover, there is no need to purchase a new ticket.

Relief to travellers

Indian railways has always been committed to providing convenient and safe travel to its passengers. This new policy is another step in that direction. The policy will bring relief to many travellers who often have to bear the brunt of last-minute cancellations, said a senior railway official.