Training camp for Census 2027 begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases. The first phase involves preparing a list of houses and forming enumeration blocks (EBs). This phase will take place between April and September 2026. The actual census enumeration will begin in February 2027. A key feature of this census is that it will be entirely digital. Citizens will be able to fill in their information online through self-enumeration. For this purpose, a unique identification number (ID) will be generated. However, census staff will later visit households to verify the information provided.

Meanwhile, the district collector Deelip Swami said that the census is a national exercise and should be carried out with a sense of duty. He appealed to trainee staff on Friday to participate actively in the process. Under Census 2027, training was conducted on Friday at the district collector’s office for census staff on house-listing and the formation of enumeration blocks. Employees from the district collector’s office, various government departments, municipal corporations and tehsil offices participated in the training.

Resident deputy collectors Janardan Vidhate and Sangeeta Rathod, joint director of the census directorate Pravin Bhagat, census observer Arun Salgaonkar, and subject expert Ramdas Mandale were present. The programme was compered by Urmila Dharurkar.