Training of women drivers delayed by three years

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) started giving training to the women to appoint them to the position of driver. However, the training was delayed due to corona and the strike of the employees. Although three years have passed, their training is still not complete.

Driving tests have not yet been conducted in the State where the training has been completed. The trainee women say that no policy or decision has been made regarding their appointment. Therefore, these trainees, who are paid a meager salary, are in debt and are worried about their future. Desperate with such dire and adverse conditions, these female trainees met several public representatives and submitted the statement of demands. But still no one seems to have taken notice of their question. A meeting was held at the Central office of the ST corporation along with the representatives of women trainees. Hanumant Tate, general secretary of ST workers association, Sheila Naikwade, State secretary, managing director Shekhar Channe and general manager Ajit Gaikwad were present. The question of these female trainees was presented before the officials.