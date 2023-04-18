Training to MIT students on employability skills

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recently organised a three-day workshop for the second year students from all the departments to enhance their employability and professional skills. Over 500 students learned resume writing, personal interviews, presentation skills and etiquette from nine corporate trainers from training institute Rubicon. At MIT, various initiatives are taken through the Career Path module from the first year. Director general of MIT Group of Institutes Munish Sharma and director Dr Santosh Bhosle lauded the initiative. Dean training- placement and entrepreneurship Sandeep Pankade, assistant TPO Trishul Kulkarni, Dr Saurabh Tayde and TPO coordinators from all departments made efforts for the success.