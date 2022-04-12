Trains likely to be operated with electric engine from Jalna next year

Aurangabad, April 12:

The trains are likely to be operated with electric engines from Jalna next year with the electrification work completed on Aurangabad and Jalna route by February 2023.

The electrification work from Manmad to Rotegaon was completed while it will be done between Rotegaon and Aurangabad by September 2022.

The Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) published the schedule of electrification completion on railway routes of the country.

There is a target to complete the electrification up to Jalna from Aurangabad at the beginning of the next year.

In the Manmad-Parbhani electrification project, there was target electrification completion between Ankai to Parsoda in the first phase.

A test on the route after completion of the work was conducted in presence of Commissioner Railway Safety on March 26. The engine was operated at 100 km per hour speed. Now, the target is complete electrification work up to Jalna by February 2023. Passengers’ journey from Jalna will be like travelling in super fast trains on the completion of the work.