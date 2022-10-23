Travels will have to return excess recovered fare

Aurangabad

The passengers are making hue and cry over the excessive bus fare recovered by the travels despite the fares have been already decided. The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has taken cognizance of the complaints of the passengers and is keeping a strict vigil on the private travel agencies. Six squads have been deployed for the task. These squads will help the passengers to get back the excessive fares recovered from them by the travels. The RTO sources have appealed the passengers to make complaint in this regard to the office.

As many people are not getting reservations for trains and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation buses have to opt for private passenger buses. However, the travels are taking undue advantage of their situation and recover more fare.

RTO has already decided the fares for the private buses for various destinations on October 20. The maximum fare from Aurangabad to Nagpur has been decided to Rs 2,400. However, the travels are recovering around Rs 2,700 to Rs 3,000 from the passengers. Hence, RTO has decided to recover the additional fare taken from the passengers. RTO has appealed to the passengers to approach RTO if they have paid more fare.