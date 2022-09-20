Tree census at Krishi Tantra Vidyalaya

Aurangabad, Sep 20:

Tree counting campaign in association with Aurangabad Smart City, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Aurangabad First was held in the premises of the Krishi Tantra Vidyalaya, Paithan Road on Tuesday. On the very first day, 40 students of the college counted as many as 1000 trees.

Ranjit Kakkad, president of Aurangabad First, said that under the tree census initiative, the students of Krishi Tantra Vidyalaya have counted nearly 1000 trees. Under this initiative information about tree count, classification and site report of Aurangabad city is being collected through digital technology. As a part of this initiative, a tree book programme was conducted today at Krishi Vidyalaya. Municipal garden superintendent Dr Vijay Patil, DM Mule, principal KT Jadhav and others were present on the occasion.