Tree Census initiated in city through PPP

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

Aurangabad First, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (ASCDCL), Prayas Youth Foundation and MGM University launched the Tree Census in the city on Wednesday.

Briefing the press, president of Aurangabad First,Ranjeet Kakkad said that all the trees in the city will be counted. The project will be implemented through public-private-partnership (PPP). AMC commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhary has extended full support.

Today being the International Day for Clean Air for Blue Sky, this project was launched. In last 20 years, population of the City have doubled. Looking at the present development it may double again in 10 years. We have to be ready for environmental challenges. Mr. Kakkad added.

IT expert Rushikesh Dongaonkar has developed a mobile application for the survey of the trees, through which data will be collected of every tree and it will be stored on the Smart City Server. Gio Tagging will done of every tree through this Application. He gave live presentation how the application is going to work.

Prayas Youth Foundation president Ravi Chaudhari is supporting the initiative in planning and execution.

Aurangabad Jilha Vyapari Mahasangh and Paint Manufacturers Association are supporting the project by providing paint for marking the counted trees.

Students of MGM University are volunteering to carry out the survey in CIDCO Area. chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, vice chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar are extending their best support for this activity.

NSS head of MGM University Dr. Ravi Deshmukh is leading the project and coordinating the Volunteers.

AMC garden superintendent Dr Vijay Patil, assistant project manager climate change of ASCDCL Aditya Tiwari, PRO ASCDCL Arpita Sharad, past president of Aurangabad First Mansingh Pawar, treasurer Anil Mali, executive secretary Hemant Landge, Nikhil Gaikwad, Lalit Jadhav and others were present for the press meet.