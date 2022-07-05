Tree plantation by Central Bank of India

Aurangabad, July 4:

The Central Bank of India, Regional office, Aurangabad hosted a tree plantation programme to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence. Seventy-five trees were planted at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar University, Aurangabad sport ground as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Saplings were distributed among the staff members. Regional manager Manoj Kumar Singh said tree plantation is the best activity for making the planet greener, and healthier. Coordinator Baijnath Prasad said trees are a great source of life for humans, animals and birds.

RO staff members A Manjhi, Shyam Shiradhonkar, Sandeep Gohil, Swapnil Ghutke, Ketan Gaikwad, Ashish Moon and Tushar Khobragade were present.