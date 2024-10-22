Tree plantation conducted in Lifelong Learning Dept
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 22, 2024 07:35 PM2024-10-22T19:35:03+5:302024-10-22T19:35:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Lifelong Learning and Extension Services Department and National Service Scheme (NSS) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) jointly conducted trees plantation programme recently.
Head of the General Administration Department Dr Kailas Pathrikar inaugurated the drive. Trees of mango and tamarind were planted. Director of the department Dr Sudhakar Shendge, deputy registrar Dr Sanjay Kawde, Dr Sanjay Shinde, Dr Nirmala Jadhav, Dr Balbhim Chavan, Dr Anand Wagh and others were present.