Tree plantation conducted in Lifelong Learning Dept

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Lifelong Learning and Extension Services Department and National Service Scheme (NSS) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) jointly conducted trees plantation programme recently.

Head of the General Administration Department Dr Kailas Pathrikar inaugurated the drive. Trees of mango and tamarind were planted. Director of the department Dr Sudhakar Shendge, deputy registrar Dr Sanjay Kawde, Dr Sanjay Shinde, Dr Nirmala Jadhav, Dr Balbhim Chavan, Dr Anand Wagh and others were present.