Tree plantation drive at Al Huda Urdu Primary and High School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Al Huda Urdu Primary and High School, Naregaon, organised a tree plantation Drive recently. Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel, Maulana Naseemuddin Miftahi, and Shareq Naqshbandi were the guests. They emphasized the importance of preserving nature for future generations and encouraged the young minds to remain committed to green practices.

The programme was organised under the leadership of headmistress (HM, High School) Urooj Fatema, HM (Primary) Shaikh Naziya, and HM (Boys) Samreen Siddiqui. Both students and staff members participated enthusiastically in the drive.