Tree plantation drive by Stepping Stones School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Stepping Stones High School organised a tree plantation drive to mark the World Environment Day and promote environmental awareness and sustainability among students.

Under the guidance of Osman Baig, who is working on various projects to build and strengthen the green zone in the country, students enthusiastically participated in the tree plantation drive. He stressed on the importance of bamboo plantation which will act as a green fence to the school. Five hundred bamboo saplings will be planted.

The drive began with a brief orientation session on the importance of trees in maintaining a healthy ecosystem. Students were educated about the numerous benefits of bamboo plants, such as oxygen production, and how easy it is to grow and handle it. The management along with the principal and staff expressed their gratitude and happiness over the importance of such initiatives in developing a sense of environmental responsibility.