Tree plantation drive on Late Jawaharlalji Darda's birth centenary

Mahavir International Apex: 50 trees were planted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of the birth centenary year of senior freedom fighter and founder of Lokmat Group late Jawaharlalji Darda and the 48th Vardhman Nimit of Mahavir International Apex, a tree plantation drive was organised by the Mahavir International Metro City Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday at Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd Shendra. Project chairman CA Mahendra Ajmera and Veer CA Sunil Salunke were present.

Chairman Shailesh Chandiwal made an introduction, Balaji Mulay, HR head of Lokmat expressed his feelings. In this tree plantation programme, 50 trees were planted by Veera. The name of the planter will be given on each tree so that he can take care of the tree. Secretary Anant Jaiswal proposed vote of thanks. Lokmat Group editor Chakradhar Dalvi, Lokmat Samachar editor Amitabh Srivastava, Lokmat Times executive editor Yogesh Gole, Vasant Avari, Balaji Mulay, Praveen Chopra, Vikas Jhade, Yogesh Patil, Anil Bhapkar, Manohar Naval and Rameshwar Swami were also present.

Apart from the project chairman, Apex governing council member Vikas Patni, zone secretary Sandeep Kathed, chairman Shailesh Chandiwal, secretary Anant Jaiswal, Manoj Bora, Tejas Kamani, Mahavir Challani, Rajkumar Sipani, Vinay Gandhi, Akhilesh Saklecha, Sanjay Gadia and others were present. In the end, arrangements were made for refreshments on behalf of Lokmat Group.