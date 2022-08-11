Tri-colour holds all Indians together: Sunil Chavan

Aurangabad, Aug 11:

“National flag is a thread that holds all Indians together. It covers all lines that separate one from another,” said Sunil Chavan, district collector.

He was speaking at the flag distribution ceremony jointly organised by the Students Development Board (SDB) and the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) at the auditorium on Thursday as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided over the ceremony.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi, director of SDB Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar, and NSS director Dr Anand Deshmukh were present. Sunil Chavan said that many revolutionaries gave their lives for the country’s Independence which we got 75 years ago.

“As common men, today, we have more responsibilities. Performing our responsibilities honestly is also a service to the nation. So, not all need to fight a war on borders,” he said.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the country is on the path to becoming a Superpower. He said that the country is emerging as ‘Mahaguru’ in a real sense. “National flag and anthem are a symbol of unity and equality. Thus, Har Ghar Tiranga is important,” he added.

Earlier Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar made an introductory speech. Dr Purushottam Deshmukh conducted the proceedings while Dr Anand Deshmukh proposed a vote of thanks. Officers, employees, department heads, college principals, NSS programme officers and volunteers were present.