Tributes paid through various programmes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Information Office, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, paid tributes to Bharatratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. The event saw the presence of Mukund Chilwant, assistant director Ganesh Funde, and other officers and employees, who offered floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar's image.

Meanwhile, on the same occasion, tree plantation was carried out by assistant commissioner of municipal corporation Savita Sonwane in Chikalthana industrial area, and cultural programmes were held at Tathagata Buddha Vihara in Brijwadi. The Bhoomipujan of Sanchi Mahadwara of Buddha Vihara was performed by Ashok Yerekar, executive engineer of Public Works Department.

Additionally, Mayadevi Multipurpose Charitable Development Organization distributed Sharbat, and Gyan Sandeep Educational Institution, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar conducted a Bheem Geet and elocution competition, wherein Bhimgarjana Geeta by Sarthak Pandit and Siddharth Pandit won the first place.