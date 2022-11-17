Tributes paid to Balasaheb Thackeray

Aurangabad: The activists of the Babasahebanchi Shivsena paid tributes to late Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary on Thursday. ...

Aurangabad:

The activists of the Babasahebanchi Shivsena paid tributes to late Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary on Thursday. The activists offered flowers to the statue of Balasaheb Thackeray at Amarpreet Chowk. Metropolitan chief MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, Vishwanth Rajput, Vijendra Jadhav, Raju Ahire, Sandeep Jadhav, Ganesh Pawar and other activists were present.

