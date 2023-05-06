Tributes paid to Shaju Maharaj on death anniversary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Tributes were paid to Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj on his death anniversary on Saturday. The officials of various social and political organisations and residents gathered near the statue of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj at Mill Corner in the morning to pay the obeisance. Officials of Bahujan Samamajik Sanskrutik Manch, Baba Dalvi Vichar Manch, Andhshraddha Nirmulan Chalwal, Marathwada Gunwant Kamgar Vikas Sanstha, Maharashtra Rajya OBC Janjagran Va Sangharsh Samit, Non-Political OBC, SC ST Social Front, Deogiri Sahitya Kala Academy, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and other organisations were present. G H Rathod, Kirti Shinde, Kanchan Sadashive, Panditrao Tupe, Yogesh Ban and others were present.