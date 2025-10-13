Truck burns completely after accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A truck carrying scrap overturned in an accident and was completely destroyed by fire. The incident occurred on Monday around 6.30 am in the Pimpalgaon Divashi area, Lasur Station on the Nashik Highway.

The driver, Arif Saurabh from Haryana, escaped by jumping to safety. The 10-wheeler truck (RJ-11-GB-9636) had left Delhi loaded with scrap, bound for Kolar, Karnataka. While traveling through the Pimpalgaon Divashi area in Gangapur tehsil, the driver lost control, causing the truck to topple off the road. The overturned vehicle caught fire immediately. Following the accident, Shillegaon police rushed to the scene and called the fire department, which extinguished the blaze. By then, however, the truck was completely burnt to ashes.