Truck carrying aluminium waste catches fire near Sawangi Interchange on Samruddhi Highway

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A truck carrying aluminium waste caught fire near Sawangi Interchange on Samruddhi Highway Saturday around 12 am.Firefighters quickly controlled the blaze, and no casualties occurred.

The truck, belonging to a Taloda-Navi Mumbai company, was traveling from Mumbai to Nagpur. Driver Mohammed Nadeem noticed the fire and immediately stopped the truck safely by the roadside and alerted the fire brigade. Firefighters reached promptly, extinguished the fire, and moved the truck aside, preventing major loss. Traffic is now running smoothly. Phulambri police inspector Sanjay Sahane confirmed the incident.