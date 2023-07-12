Truck carrying cotton bundles overturns

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The traffic on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar- Jalgaon Highway got disrupted for about three hours after a truck laden with bundles of cotton bales, overturned near Mathpati (close to Phulambri) at 9 am on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the passengers of state transport buses and occupants of other vehicles and two-wheelers were coerced to undergo mental stress during the traffic jam.

The widening of the highway has been underway for the past seven years. Due to myriad reasons, the construction of the road is going on at a snail’s pace, as a result, there is frequent traffic congestion on this route.

It may be noted that the construction of a bridge is underway at Mathpati on the highway. As a result, the layers of soil mixed 'murum' has been laid on the bridge. The area received rainfall on Wednesday morning. Hence the leftover roadside became muddy and slippery. Like all the vehicles, the truck (bearing number HR 65A 5283) laden with cotton bundles was proceeding from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Phulambri. It suddenly got overturned. The bundles of cotton bales fell on the road. The tyres of one side of the truck got pressed in the soil due to the slippery surface and the vehicle got upside down. Hence the traffic on one side got completely blocked and all the vehicles were trying to pass from one side only. The traffic on both sides of the road was halted.

Police reach after 1.30 hours

The police reached the spot one and a half hours after the incident. Till then long queues of vehicles were formed on both sides of the road. After a struggle of one and a half hours, the police succeeded to restore the smooth flow of the traffic on the route by 12 noon.