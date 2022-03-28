Truck driver dies in truck-trailer accident

Aurangabad, March 28:

An Eicher truck driver was killed in an accident of his truck with a trailer near Garware Company on Aurangabad - Nagar Highway on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Shaikh Javed Shaikh Ramjani (33, Galleborgaon, Kannad). The trailer driver Naranna RamJagaram (36, Kaludi, Balotar, Badnera, Rajasthan) is severely injured.

Javed was going in his truck (MH20 EG 0945) from Waluj towards Pandharpur on Sunday at around 11 .45 pm. He lost control of the truck and turned to the other side of the road. It dashed a trailer (RJ 04 GA 8166) laden with steel and going to Raigadh. The Eicher truck turned turtle after the dash. As the trailer driver applied sudden breaks, the trailer broke into two. The steel rolls spread on the road.

The commuters immediately informed the Waluj and Waluj MIDC police about the accident. The injured were rushed to the government hospital, The doctors declared Shaikh Javed dead after the examination while Naranna is being treated. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police while PSI Ashok Ingole is further investigating the case.

The Aurangabad - Nagar Highway is proving a death trap for the residents as two lives were claimed in accidents in the past fortnight. Earlier on March 16, a pedestrian Ganesh Laxman Jadhav (35, Bakwalnagar) died after a dash by a container while he was crossing the road.