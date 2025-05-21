Truck falls into 200 ft ravine in Ajanta Ghat

Traffic disrupted for half an hour

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A truck carrying gram flour hit another truck and fell into a 200-foot ravine in Ajanta Ghat near Ghat Dargah in Sollod at 1 pm on Wednesday. It also hit a tree in a ravine.

Fortunately, the driver and the trader who were in the truck escaped unhurt. Traffic was disrupted for half an hour due to this accident.

According to details, the Eicher truck (MH-28-BB-9799) was carrying gram flour from Ajantha village towards Jalgaon. However, after reaching Ajanta Ghat, the brakes failed and the driver, Pratik Gupta, controlled the Eicher truck with the help of the brakes and stopped it.

A truck was coming from Fardapur. When the Eicher hit this truck, the Eicher fell into a 200-foot deep gorge in Ajanta Ghat and hit a tree. In this accident, Eicher driver Pratik Gupta (Shivna) and Bhusar trader Sachin Gupta (Khupta) sustained minor injuries. The truck was badly damaged. Meanwhile, police and citizens rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to the rural hospital in Ajanta in an ambulance.