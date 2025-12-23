Trupti Handibag awarded PhD

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Trupti Handibag-Kadam has been awarded a PhD in English by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

She submitted her thesis titled 'The Delineation of Racial Discrimination and Quest for Identity in the Selected Novels of Richard Wright and Alice Walker: A Comparative Study' under the guidance of Dr Sudhir Mathpati, research guide from Adarsh College, Omarga.