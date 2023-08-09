Trustees of SB institution stripped of authority amidst controversy

Joint demand to halt decision taken by the trustees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The governing body of Shree Saraswati Bhuvan Shikshan Sanstha, has come under scrutiny as the deputy commissioner of Charities invalidated the recent change in trustees. The move has sparked objections and complaints to education authorities regarding key decisions made by the current trustees.

The dispute stems from elections held on December 18, 2018, for the Board of Trustees, with a term intended to last from 2013 to 2018. However, the previous board's term had officially ended on December 15, 2013. This discrepancy led to the recent election being deemed invalid by the charity deputy commissioner, who rejected the change report submitted on August 12, 2022.

In response, concerned parties have taken action. The teacher's association representative, Vilas Patil, lodged a complaint with the deputy director of education and charity commissioner, highlighting strategic decisions such as teacher transfers and promotions being made by trustees lacking valid authority.

Furthermore, the institution faced objections over the recruitment of professors from its colleges in the absence of a regular board of trustees. Faculty associations issued a joint demand to halt these appointments, addressing the vice-chancellor of the university and joint director of higher education.

Amidst the unfolding situation, the ex-officio general secretary of the organization, Dr Nandkumar Ukadgaonkar, revealed that an appeal had been filed with the joint commissioner of charity subsequent to the rejection of the change report. The letter also emphasized that certain teacher transfers, which were conducted independently, did not adhere to the institution's prescribed schedule.