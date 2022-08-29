Tulja Bhavani College closed because of internal differences

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

The members of the Academic Council of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) approved the proposal to shut down Nisargadip Shikshan Prasarak Mandal’s Tulja Bhavani College of Arts and Science (Chitte Pimpalgaon).

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that there were differences among the executive body members of the education society while students also submitted complaints made the administration take the decision of de-affiliating the college.

The college also lacked the required facilities. A team led by the dean of the faculty of Science and Technology Dr B B Waykar inspected the college after receiving the complaints.

The committee submitted its report. Bamu decided to de-affiliate the college for the academic year 2022-23 on the basis of the inspection report.