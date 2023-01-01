Turnover of Rs 1000 crores expected in Advantage Maha-Expo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate expo online at Auric-Shendra: 650 stalls, 11 seminars

Aurangabad: Preparations for 'Advantage Maharashtra Industrial Expo 2023' of Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agricultural (MASSIA) to be held from January 5 to 8 at Auric City in Shendra have been completed. The four-day exhibition is likely to generate a turnover of around Rs 1000 crores. The expo will be inaugurated online by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, said Massia president Kiran Jagtap.

Speaking in a press conference held on Sunday at Auric, Jagtap said that the industries minister Uday Samant, union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, union Minister Narayan Rane will be present for the inaugural ceremony. union transport minister Nitin Gadkari will be present at the conclusion of the expo on January 8. The exhibition, which is being held on 30 acres, will showcase the potential of Marathwada industries to the world through 650 stalls and 11 seminars. Investors, entrepreneurs can visit the expo from 10 am to 2 pm while students and the general public are allowed to visit the exhibition after 2 pm. The exhibition will also showcase the potential of local small and medium enterprises.

Participating companies

The Department of Railways, Siemens, Endurance, Endress Hauser, Royal Enfield, Bharat Forge, JCB, Anand Group, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Endurance, Varroc, Sanjeev Auto and other companies will participate in the expo.

Bus arrangement to reach Auric

Smart city buses have been arranged from the Massia office at Waluj and other parts of the city for those visiting the exhibition at Auric city.