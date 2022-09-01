Two batteries worth 40,000 stolen from Varroc

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Two suspected thieves captured on CCTV

Aurangabad, Sept 1:

Thieves stole two batteries worth Rs 40,000 from Varroc Engineering in Waluj industrial area, recently. Two thieves have been caught on the CCTV camera while stealing.

According to police, Pankaj Sukhadeve, engineer of the maintenance department of Varroc Engineering, Plot No (E/4), was checking the goods in the company on July 12, when he noticed that two batteries kept in the DG room were missing. Sukhadeve informed HR department official Manoj Kangale. The latter then inspected the company. However, as the two batteries were not found, the company officials inspected the CCTV footage. Two unknown persons have been caught on CCTV camera while stealing batteries on July 11, at around 8.30 pm. Kangale has lodged a complaint with the MIDC Waluj police station. Head constable S Gadekar is further investigating the case.