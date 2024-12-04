Two BSP office-bearers die in mishap on Samruddhi Expressway

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Two city office-bearers of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) died and four others sustained grave injuries after the car in which they were travelling through Samruddhi Mahamarg rammed into the container truck from behind near Gondhe Interchange (of Sinnar Tehsil in Nashik district) on Wednesday at 4 am.

The BSP office-bearers were returning to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after attending a review meeting organised by the party in Mumbai on Tuesday after the Legislative Assembly election. The deceased have been identified as Sachin Subhash Bansode (33, Indiranagar-Garkheda Area) and Prashant Sunil Nikalje (31, Sanjaynagar-Mukundwadi).

It so happened that the BSP district president Sachin Bansode and others had gone to attend the meeting in four different vehicles. After the end of the meeting in the evening, the office-bearers were returning Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar through Samruddhi Mahamarg. In the mishap, the Maruti Suzuki’s XL6 car (bearing number MH 20 GQ 8515) dashed the container truck (HR 38 AC 3095) running on the road from behind. The accident was so severe that the front portion of the car was smashed completely. Sachin Bansode died on the spot, while other occupants in the car Prashant Nikalje, Shibham Dasare (25, Pundaliknagar), Sachin Manohar Salve (25, Bambatnagar), Shubham Dandage (26, Jawahar Colony), and Anil Manohar (29), were seriously injured. They were rushed to the sub-district hospital at Sinnar for treatment. However, Prashant Nikalje died while undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the four other injured have been shifted to Nashik Hospital for treatment.

Container driver held at Sindhkhed Raja

The police recovered the number plate of the container truck from the accident spot. Accordingly, they alerted all the toll plazas on Samruddhi Mahamarg. Under the guidance of Wavi’s assistant police inspector Ganesh Shinde, a police team comprising Ajay Mahajan, Kiran Pawar and Navnath Aadke left in the direction of Jalna in a private vehicle to search for the container. They succeeded in nabbing the container driver and seizing the vehicle at Sindhkhedraja with the help of local police. The driver was cooking food on the side of Samruddhi Mahamarg while the cops held him.