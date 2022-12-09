Two days district-level Muslim congregation begins at Chitegaon

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The two-day-long district-level religious congregation (ijtema) of Muslims is commencing at Chitegaon on Saturday. Meanwhile, the devotees have started to throng at the venue today (Friday). They performed special Friday prayers at the religious site. The religious leaders from Delhi and Pune will grace the meeting to guide the devotees. Meanwhile, lakhs of devotees are expected to reach the venue on Sunday as the ijtema is concluding in the evening with the special ‘dua’ in the evening.

The preparation for the religious gathering was going on for the last month. Thousands of young devotees volunteered and took part in the preparations.

The venue of the congregation, Chitegaon, is 11 km away from the city. It has been developed on sprawling 300 acres of land. More than 30 Hindu farmers provided their land for conducting the ijtema. A huge pandal having a seating capacity of 60,000 devotees, has been developed in the centre of the site. Tens of thousands of more devotees could also sit outside the pandal in open space. The tehsil seating arrangement of devotees has been made inside the giant pandal.

The arrangement of four separate approaching roads has been made for the convenience of devotees in reaching the venue. The parking arrangements for four-wheelers, three-wheelers and two-wheelers have been made separately at each approach road. The arrangement of drinking water and usable water has been made by acquiring wells and taking water connections from the MIDC. Two farm ponds have been built to store the water. The MSEDCL has made adequate power supply arrangements. Besides, 2,000 ablution platforms and 2,000 toilet blocks have been constructed for the devotees.

Food/Water Zones

Separate food zones and water zones have been marked at the venue so that the devotees could get their meals and drink water without any hurdles. They can have meals at a very cheap price of Rs 30 per person. A mass marriage ceremony is also scheduled to be held on the auspicious occasion and around 300-400 youths are expected to tie their nuptial knots during the ceremony.

Five hospitals

Five hospitals equipped with a team of expert doctors have been established. The doctors are rendering their services voluntarily. An ICU facility has also been arranged in one of the hospitals.

Team of Mechanics

A team of automobile mechanics have been deployed on all four sides of the approach roads. They will help in overcoming the technical snag of the vehicles on demand. The service is free of cost.

More than 15000 volunteers

A total of at least 15,000 volunteers have been awarded different responsibilities at parking bays, in and around pandals etc. They would be ensuring that the devotees do not face any inconvenience.

Giant-size pandal erected on 25 acres.

Parking facilities arrangement at 12 spots.

Allotment of land by 30 farmers.

The congregation has 13 food zones.

The congregation has 13 water zones.

Refreshments and meals by 350 hotels.

Water arrangements by three wells and MIDC connection.

Capacity to store 60 lakh litres of water in two farm ponds.

MSEDCL supplies power through 4 transformer-mounted DPs.