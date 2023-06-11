Two DPs in Kadrabad village defunct for a month

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The villagers of Kadrabad are facing significant inconvenience as two Distribution Panels (DPs) in the area have been non-operational for a month.

The lack of electricity has disrupted the daily lives of the villagers, prompting them to issue a stern warning of protest at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd office.

Residents of the village have expressed their frustration over the continuous power outage and are demanding the immediate installation of new DPs to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply through the village feeder for 24 hours. The villagers have set a deadline of June 14 for the authorities to address the issue, cautioning that failure to do so will result in an aggressive agitation. Sarpanch Isak Pathan, deputy Sarpanch Vijay Singh Naiman, and villagers have warned that if the electricity problem is not promptly resolved, villagers will launch a protest.