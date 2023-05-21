Two drown in the lake in different incidents

Youth drowns in farm pond: second found in Mombatta lake

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A youth drowned while swimming in a farm pond with a friend. The incident occurred in Wadkha on Sunday afternoon. In another incident, the dead body of an unknown person was found in Mombatta Lake in Daulatabad on Sunday.

A case of accidental death was reported in Karmad and Daulatabad police stations respectively. The name of the youth who drowned in a farm in Wadkha has been identified as Omkar Ganesh Shahane (23, Baijipura). According to police, Omkar was working in a company in Shendra MIDC. He left the house saying that he is going for trekking with two friends on Sunday. After this he went to Wadkha near Shendra MIDC. Seeing the water-filled farm pond in Bhagda Shivar of Wadkha there, he dived in the pond for a swim. As he reached the middle of the pond, he suddenly started to drown. His friends called for help, but in vain. They then reported the incident to the police. The police called the municipal fire brigade to the spot. Fire officer DD Salunke, RK Sure, VB Kadam and others fished out Omkar's body from the pond. The incident was registered at Karmad police station.

Dead body in Mombatta lake

A dead body was found floating in the Mombatta lake on Sunday. The residents reported the incident to the Daulatabad police. The police fished out the body from the lake with the help of the fire brigade officials. The police said that the face of the deceased was completely blackened. Also his age should be around 40 to 42 years. Nothing identifying the deceased was found on the body. Police have started efforts to identify the deceased.