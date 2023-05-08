Two drowned in farm pond

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Two, including one eight-year-old minor boy, got drowned, in a farm pond (Shet Tala), at Belgaon in Vaijapur tehsil on Saturday afternoon. The deceased have been identified as Piyush Vijay Jivade (8, Nashik) and Kapil Kiran Tribhuvan (21, Belgaon).

Piyush is a member of a family, who performs Jagaran Gondhal (a religious ritual performed during the whole night). The boy along with his family members was riding on the motorcycle to perform a religious function towards Bhadali village in Kopargaon tehsil of Ahmednagar district.

While on the way, the Jivade family preferred to halt at Belgaon to take a rest at 5 pm. Piyush while playing went to Kiran Tribhuvan’s farm which was near the place they were halting and got slipped into the farm pond. Kapil Tribhuvan saw this and he jumped into the pond to save Piyush but was in vain. Both of them got drowned as they were unable to gauge the depth of water in the pond. The police evacuated them from the water body with the help of villagers and got them admitted to the sub-district hospital in Vaijapur. However, the doctors declared them dead on examination. The bodies were handed to the relatives after performing the post-mortem on Saturday. Vaijapur police station has registered a case of accidental death.