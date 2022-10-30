Two groups clash over family dispute

Two groups clashed with each other at Swarajnagar in Mukundwadi area on October 28 evening over a family dispute. Ravi Gosavi, Mahesh Gosavi, Chhayabai Gosavi (all Indiranagar, Garkheda area) and Sunil Giri, Gulab Giri, Dnyaneshwar, and one woman (all Swarajnagar) were injured in the brawl. Cases have been registered based on the cross complaints lodged by both the groups with Mukundwadi police station.