Two groups violently clash in company in Waluj

Two groups violently clash in Shri Ganesh Press and Coat Industries in Waluj industrial area on Tuesday night. Six persons were severely injured in the fight. Both the groups lodged counter complaints against each others while cases against nine person from both the groups have been registered with Waluj MIDC police station.

Police said, Rishabh alias Bunty Shelke and Rahul Yadav works as contractual workers through the contractor Baban Syed in Shri Ganesh Industries. On Tuesday night, Rishabh had a quarrel with supervisor Tanveer Durrani. HR Officer Ganesh Butle and security guard Naresh Manwar tried to convince both the resolve the quarrel. However, the quarrel did not stop and hence Butale drove away Rishabh and Rahul from the company. After some time Rishabh, Rahul, one other and two women came to the company again and attacked Batale with a knife. The women and others then ransacked the company by breaking the glasses. They also beat Durrani and guard Manwar.

Similarly, Rishibh in his complaint mentioned that Butle beat Rishabh with an iron road. When his brother Rithesh and others came with him in the company, the company employees beat Rahul, Ritesh and him with iron rods.

Based on the complaint lodged by Butle, a case has been registered against Rishabh, Ritesh, Rahul and one more friend and two unidentified women. Similarly, on Rishabh’s complaint case has been registered against Butle, Durrani and one guard. PSI Ashok Ingole is further investigating the case.