Two gutkha dealers arrested by crime branch

Aurangabad, Feb 8:

Police on Monday raided two dealers who were selling gutkha to small and big shops and pan stalls in the city. gutkha worth Rs 1.50 lakh was seized from the accused. The arrested accused are Wajed Pathan Sattar Pathan (50, Old Baijipura) and Mohammad Khan Pathan Yusuf Khan Pathan (50, Sanjaynagar).

According to the police, both the accused sell gutkha at wholesale rates to pan shops and grocery stores in the city. The crime branch officials received a tip off about the smuggled gutkha in a house. A team was formed under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav, including PSI Datta Shelke, Jitendra Thakur, Kiran Gawande, Sanjay Singh Rajput, Omprakash Bankar and Vitthal Sure.

The team raided the house of the accused at old Baijipura on Monday at around 8.30 pm. Stock of aromatic tobacco, gutka of 15 brands worth Rs 1.50 lakh was seized from the accused. Police arrested both the accused on the spot. While inquiring into the matter, they confessed that suppliers from Kannad, Phulambri, Rajabazar and Kailasnagar area had supplied the gutkha. Based on this information, the police have now lodged a complaint against these suppliers at the Jinsi police station.