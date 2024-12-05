Two mobile snatchers arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A triple-seat theft on a stolen bike was foiled by City Chowk police on Wednesday. Two thieves were arrested after snatching a young man’s phone in the MIDC area. The stolen mobile and bike were seized, confirmed PI Nirmala Pardeshi.

The accused are identified as Shubham Vaidya, Sumit Rupekar and Chetan Kushwaha (all residents of Sajapur). Shubham and Sumit were arrested. According to the police, Mohammed Adnan Hosami (MHB Colony, Champa Chowk) was talking on his mobile near Uddhavrao Patil Chowk at 12.55 am on December 4 when the thieves suddenly arrived on a bike and snatched his phone worth Rs 18,000 before fleeing towards Delhi Gate. Adnan reported the incident to PSI Shakir Shaikh on night patrol at the City Chowk police station. The police tracked the accused to Sajapur. They arrested Shubham and Sumit while their accomplice, Chetan Kushwaha, escaped in the dark. Police recovered the stolen mobile and bike, which had been reported stolen from MIDC Waluj on October 21.

Shubham Vaidya and Sumit Rupekar both accused have criminal records. Shubham faces five cases of robbery and theft, while Sumit is involved in cases of robbery, theft, and attempted murder in MIDC Waluj, Cidco and Mantha.