Two polytechnic students die in train dash

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

In a tragic incident, two polytechnic students died after the Nandigram Express train dashed them from behind on Wednesday at 10 pm. The youths were aged between 18 years and 20 years and a pall of gloom descended on the Mukundnagar area over their accidental deaths.

The deceased have been identified as Tejas Rahul Jadhav (18) and Rishikesh Sudhakar Jadhav (20, both residents of Mukundnagar). Tejas and Rishikesh, both were friends and were studying in their first year and third years at the polytechnic institute.

Mukundwadi police said, “The duo were returning home after seeing the Navratra Utsav, on September 28, at 10 pm. There is no road ahead of Gate Number 56. As a result, they were walking through the open space adjacent to the train tracks. They both have thrown their hands around each other’s shoulders. In the meantime, the Nandigram Express train moving from Aurangabad towards Nanded dashed them from behind. The duo did not hear the voice of the train. The accident was so severe that the youths were thrown away and their body parts were broken into pieces. The train moved ahead. The area residents gathered on learning about the accident. Acting upon the information, the Mukundwadi police inspector Brahma Giri, API Sachin Mirdhe and the team reached the spot. The cops seek help from the area residents in identifying the bodies. Later on, the bodies were transported in the police vehicle to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Mukundwadi police have registered a case of accidental death.

Tejas was the single child

It is learnt that Tejas was the only child of his parents. His father works as a driver of a private

vehicle. The father of Rishikesh also works as a driver in a private company.

Five deaths in the last six months

According to residents, there is no road to reach Mukundnagar. The people have to park their

vehicles near Gate Number 56 and then have to walk through the open space adjacent to the track to reach Mukundnagar. Hence the route is used regularly by a large number of people. Adding to the woes, the open space gets muddy and slippery due to rainfall. It is learnt that five deaths had taken place in the past six months due to train dash. Earlier, the area residents staged agitations for road, but neither municipal corporation nor public representatives showed interest in resolving the issue. Meanwhile, an air of disappointment has prevailed amongst the residents due to a series of accidental deaths by train.