Two suicide cases reported in city over financial, domestic distress

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two separate suicide incidents have been reported in the city, involving a young man and a woman allegedly driven by financial and domestic issues.

Sanket Vitthal Manekar (24), a resident of Bajajnagar in the Waluj MIDC area, was found dead on Saturday morning. Police said he died by suicide due to financial stress, as he was unemployed despite holding a BCA degree. He lived on rent with his widowed mother. MIDC Waluj police are investigating the case.

In another incident, Suvarna Raju Hivrale (35) from Sanjaynagar in the Jinsi area, died by suicide on Sunday morning, reportedly over a domestic issue. She was rushed to government medical college and hospital by family members but was declared brought dead. Jinsi police have launched an investigation.