Two traders in Mondha under SGST scanner

-Transactions in the last five years investigated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a recent development, two traders in Mondha have come under investigation by the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) department for suspected irregularities in their GST payments. The wholesale grocery store and spice shop were surveyed by GST officials, who seized some documents while investigating transactions from the last five years.

The investigation began on Tuesday, with a team of SGST officials visiting both shops in the morning. News of the investigation spread quickly, leading to discussions within the local business community in new and old Mondha. As it was the end of the month, there were fewer customers around.

According to the GST officials, bills, account books and bank documents were checked throughout the day, with documents also requested from the CA. If any irregularities in GST tax payment are found, action will be taken against the traders. The inspection is set to continue for the next four to five days, with officials verifying important transactions as part of an effort to curb tax evasion.

The officials also warned other traders to ensure they pay GST regularly, as the department had previously conducted surveys on traders in Mondha and those found guilty were fined. The investigation underscores the importance of complying with tax regulations and highlights the ongoing efforts to monitor and enforce compliance in the business community.