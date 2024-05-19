Two-year-old undergoes surgery, doctors find sewing needle in thigh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : A two-year-old boy who underwent surgery for an undescended testicle at Totla Hospital in the city had a shocking discovery during the procedure. Doctors performing the surgery found a long needle lodged deep within the child's thigh.

The two-year-old had been experiencing pain and discomfort for over a month, prompting his parents to seek medical attention. During the surgery to correct the undescended testicle, Dr RJ Totla, a senior pediatric surgeon, Dr Martand Patil, a senior urologist, and Dr Srigopal Bhattad, a pediatric anesthesiologist, noticed a foreign object in the child's thigh. Upon further examination, they discovered a rusty sewing needle embedded about 3 cm deep near the child's sciatic nerve.

The doctors successfully removed the needle along with performing the corrective surgery for the undescended testicle.

Sewing machine needle

The needle removed from the child's body is that of a sewing machine. Doctors said that it was also rusty. Doctors said that we were also shocked to see the needle found in the thigh of a two-year-old boy.

Intentionally injected?

It was speculated that someone had deliberately injected the child with the needle. However, the family has no idea about it. So the question of how the needle entered the body remained unanswered.

Parents should be careful

The child was not seriously injured despite having a sharp needle in such a sensitive area of the body for several days. Parents should take more care of their children to avoid this kind of situation.

- Dr RJ Totla, senior pediatric surgeon