Two young nurses kidnapped on pretext of marriage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MIDC Waluj police have registered an offence against two youths on charge of kidnapping two nurses of a private hospital under pretext of marriage in Waluj industrial estate, recently. The two nurses are close relatives of each other and one of them is minor in age.

Seema (17, name changed) stays in Waluj Mahanagar area. Her father has died, therefore, she stays with her mother and brother. Few days ago, Seema’s maternal sister (daughter of her mother’s sister) Nida (18, name changed) came to stay with them as she was searching for a job. Five months ago, the sisters got a job as nurses in a private hospital at Pandharpur. They would go to the hospital together regularly. Few weeks ago, Seema got introduced to Irfan Khan Akbar Khan (Gharegaon in Sindkhed Raja tehsil) who was also working in the same hospital. Later on, Irfan introduced his friend Moosa Shaikh to Nida. Later on, the youths trapped these girls in a love affair.

One fine day, Seema’s mother raised suspicion on Irfan and Mossa when they were making rounds of the house of the nurses. She took them to task. The youths insisted she tie their nuptial knots with the nurses or else they would elope with them.

In the meantime, Irfan and Moosa brushed the minds of the nurses and convinced them to run away and get married. The girls fall prey in their honey trap. On February 1, the girls left the house as usual for the hospital in the morning, but did not return home till late in the evening. Seema’s relatives went to the hospital and were shocked to learn that the two girls had not reported on their duties. The relatives also learnt that Irfan and Moosa are also missing from the hospital. They suspected that the duo had kidnapped their girls. Hence the relatives lodged the complaint of kidnapping Seema and Nida. Under guidance of police inspector Avinash Aghav, the PSI Pundalik Dake is investigating the case.