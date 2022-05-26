Typewriters used for typing test of employees

Only 1 qualify from 36 class III employees

Aurangabad, May 26:

The 36 class III employees of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) taken in service on compassionate basis in 2019, appeared for a typing exam of 40 words per minute in Marathi and 30 words per minute in English. But only one employee qualified in the exam. Notices have been issued to other employees asking them why not to demote them to class IV post. ZP administrator Nilesh Gatne, has promised to give another chance to these employees.

In 2019, 42 family members of the deceased employees of the ZP were recruited according to their educational qualifications. Of these, 36 employees were tested for typing skills in July 2021 and on October 28, 2021 on typewriters. But only one qualified. According to the employees, they have passed the typing test many years ago and are now working on computer since joining ZP. No typewriter exists in any of the departments. However, the administration conducted the examination on typewriters and most of the employees failed due to lack of practice. Meanwhile, the ZP administration has issued notice for demotion.

Will give one more chance

Administrator Gatne said that even if notices were issued to the employees who failed the typing test, they would be given another chance to prove their eligibility. They will be examined after three months. Only then will it be decided whether to demote them or not.