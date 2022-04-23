U-tube owner, anchor remanded in PC

Aurangabad, April 23:

The city police arrested the owner of Tehfuz-e-din India Zia-ur-Rehman Mahfuz-ur- Rehman Farooqui (Bhadkal Gate, Town Centre) and anchor Syed Farooq Ahmed (Saadatnagar, Railway Station) for uploading an objectionable video social media that could create communal crisis. Both of them were produced before the court of judicial magistrate (first class) Dhanashri Bhandari on Saturday and they were remanded in the police custody till April 25. Adv Jaimala Rathod appeared for the prosecution.