UBT slams MSEDCL, warns of office lockdown

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

To resolve various electricity issues in Bajajnagar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders submitted a memorandum to Waluj Sub-Division’s Additional Executive Engineer Anil Gaikwad on May 14.

Demands included: tree trimming before monsoon, reduction in power bill rates, keeping landline active at night for complaints, increasing staff, discounts for online bill payers, quick settlement of billing disputes, and building protective walls around distribution points (Dps). Gaikwad assured prompt action and better service. Party leaders city president Vishal Khandagale, deputy taluka headVishnu Jadhav, Satish Patil and other members were present.