Uddhav Sena begins series of meetings in Central Assembly Constituency
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 11, 2025 23:20 IST2025-07-11T23:20:03+5:302025-07-11T23:20:03+5:30
Uddhav Sena has kickstarted its preparations for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. On Friday, party deputy leader and former MLA Ravindra Mirlekar, along with party observers and office-bearers, held meetings at various locations within the Central Assembly Constituency.
The meetings were conducted at Harsul T-Point area, Pisadevi, Ektanagar, Amber Hill, and Jatwada Road. Key attendees included city president Raju Vaidya, deputy city chief Sanjay Harne, Raju Danve among others.