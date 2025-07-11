Uddhav Sena begins series of meetings in Central Assembly Constituency

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Uddhav Sena has kickstarted its preparations for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. On Friday, party deputy leader and former MLA Ravindra Mirlekar, along with party observers and office-bearers, held meetings at various locations within the Central Assembly Constituency.

The meetings were conducted at Harsul T-Point area, Pisadevi, Ektanagar, Amber Hill, and Jatwada Road. Key attendees included city president Raju Vaidya, deputy city chief Sanjay Harne, Raju Danve among others.